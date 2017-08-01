Gambia: SK West Super Cup Final Halted Amid Sunday's Heavy Downpour

The 2017 Serrekunda West Super Cup Final between Tababi FC and Benghazi was called-off amid a heavy downpour on Sunday evening.

The match was halted by the match officials in consultation with the two teams' captains as the game deepens into the second period of the final. Tababi were enjoying a 1-0 lead.

The heavy downpour, which lasted over an hour left the field inundated, hence the need to stop the game.

The final has now been rescheduled to the 11th August by the Serrekunda West Sports Committee. According to the SK West rules, the final would start fresh with Tababi's goal cancelled.