1 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Barrow Denies Sidelining Gambia Armed Forces

The president of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow has denied claims that his government is sidelining The Gambia Armed Forces.

According to an interview with Deutsche Well, Germany's public international broadcaster's Gambia correspondent and Daily Observer's reporter, Omar Wally, President Barrow said a lot of soldiers were wrongly dismissed and they have reinstated most of them, a lot more were languishing in prisons and they have had them released. "So I think we have made a lot of progress in that area," he said.

Barrow said Gambian migration became a big problem because they were frustrated and there was no hope, adding that in recent days, many Gambians have taken the bold decision to voluntarily return home because there's hope for the country.

He noted that Gambians in Diaspora are very important to the country, adding that some of them have returned, while others have taken up jobs within the government structures. "There are some who are acting as a think-tank and are contributing from outside, so the Diaspora is part of the rebuilding process, he said.

Barrow said there are a lot of problems that they would continue to struggle with because of the influence of Yahya Jammeh. "Even with the new-found democracy, people are abusing it, the way the finances were handled here was so bad, so we have to compromise a lot and reduce on government expenditure."

