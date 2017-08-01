Gambia: Court Awards D100K Cost Against Observer

Justice Basirou Mahoney of the High Court in Banjul Monday entered a judgment in favor of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and awarded a cost of One hundred thousand dalasi on top of the over seventeen million tax claim the revenue authority was claiming against the Observer Company; publisher of Daily Observer Newspaper.

In the suit, GRA was claiming the sum of D17, 473,584.47 (Seventeen million, four hundred and seventy three thousand, five hundred dalasis and forty-seven bututs) from the Observer Company as amount owing to them as tax.

The revenue authority also alleged that Observer failed to pay its corporate income tax, sales tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and payroll tax from January 2007 to December 2016.

It equally claimed for interest thereon at the rate of 25% from January 2007 to December 2016 until the date of full payment.

When the case was called for hearing, the plaintiff GRA was represented by Lawyer Ma Nyima Bojang and Sallah, while Observer's legal representatives were not in court.

After going through the claims of the plaintiff, the presiding judge realises that the defendant did not file anything to challenge the claims.