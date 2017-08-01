1 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: SC Bank Delivers Improved Results in 2016, Despite Uncertainty of Local Economy

By Saffiatou Colley

The chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Alpha A. Barry has stated that despite 2016 being a year of great uncertainty for the local economy during the run up to the elections, his bank was able to successfully deliver improved results.

Speaking at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last weekend, Mr. Barry revealed that with apprehension from the business community and populace on the outcome of results and disputes that followed, they were able to maintain their strategic focus on the basis of banking in a very challenging period.

"Our strategic priorities have left us in good shape to continue supporting our clients and capitalize on the growth opportunities for the business," he said, while adding that the outlook for the global stage and the domestic market looks promising.

Barry however expressed hope that for the political changes and the tremendous goodwill, it further boost recovery in the major economic sectors driving economic growth in 2017.

For his part, Albert Saltson, the chief executive director of the Bank noted that they are anticipating and adapting to the social, economic and technological trends that are changing their operating environment, customers' needs and expectations.

He added that Standard Chartered is anticipating new challenges in 2017 from both local and global geopolitical developments. "While there have been improvements in the local political situation, we are now better positioned to whether these challenges remain committed to transforming our bank into a truly human one."

According to independent auditors, PKF accountants and business advisers, the accompanying financial statements gave a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at December 31th, 2016, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and properly prepared in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and the Banking Act 2009.

