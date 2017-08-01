1 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Banjul South Nam Challenges Govt to Restore Old Education System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saffiatou Colley

During her intervention at the Sixth Ordinary session of the National Assembly in the 2017 Legislation year held at the National Assembly in Banjul, Hon. Fatoumata Njie, the member for Banjul South has challenged the new government to restore the old education system, with the justification that the poor performance of students in recent times is as a result of the present education system introduced by the former government.

"We want to see our children going to school at an early age and producing excellent results" Hon. Njie said, as she went on arguing that since this initiative was brought to the education system, the failure rate has been growing rapidly.

Njie added that it is embarrassing to see only 2.3 percent of candidates pass, with over 97.7 percent failure. "The number of passes per subject in the examinations is either 300 or 800 students only, which is very discouraging. We need the education system which is lost by the country for the last 22 years to be brought back and save the future of Gambian education."

The Banjul South NAM also called on the minister for Women's Affairs to take some time and visit the women in the markets to hear their cry and give them support. She further revealed that most of them (women) are breadwinners of their families and are responsible for the education of their children

Gambia

SC Bank Delivers Improved Results in 2016, Despite Uncertainty of Local Economy

The chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Alpha A. Barry has stated that despite 2016 being a year of great uncertainty… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.