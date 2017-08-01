Gambia: Banjul South Nam Challenges Govt to Restore Old Education System

During her intervention at the Sixth Ordinary session of the National Assembly in the 2017 Legislation year held at the National Assembly in Banjul, Hon. Fatoumata Njie, the member for Banjul South has challenged the new government to restore the old education system, with the justification that the poor performance of students in recent times is as a result of the present education system introduced by the former government.

"We want to see our children going to school at an early age and producing excellent results" Hon. Njie said, as she went on arguing that since this initiative was brought to the education system, the failure rate has been growing rapidly.

Njie added that it is embarrassing to see only 2.3 percent of candidates pass, with over 97.7 percent failure. "The number of passes per subject in the examinations is either 300 or 800 students only, which is very discouraging. We need the education system which is lost by the country for the last 22 years to be brought back and save the future of Gambian education."

The Banjul South NAM also called on the minister for Women's Affairs to take some time and visit the women in the markets to hear their cry and give them support. She further revealed that most of them (women) are breadwinners of their families and are responsible for the education of their children