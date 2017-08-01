Gambia: Supporting the Commission

There is a need to render support and helping hands to the newly established commission of inquiries into the properties and acquisition of wealth related matters of former President Jammeh, his associates, family members and friends over the years 22 regime.

It's about moving the country where it ought to be entailed among others having all hands on the deck, regardless of our political affiliation and status in life, armed with the desire to achieve such objectives within the confines of rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights.

The Swearing in of new commission members by President Adama Barrow, is said to have inspired such sustainable development objectives of the country, aware of the important rule play by truth and reconciliation commission in post elections like The Gambia and other countries, that went through similar experiences with successful track records therein.

The Gambia has the potential of making the said commission model for the rest of the globe to follow, as affirmed in what many social commentators and psychologists called "rare true human and friendly nature of Gambians" as Gambians are variously viewed as more accommodating, friendly and hospitable than most countries both within and beyond Africa.

The possibility of making our commission more successful and lesson for others to follow is very high despite all the allegations and speculations against the former regime, as accepting the truth, be more than willing to reconcile and forgive each other; for whatever might have happened is very likely to be the characteristics of our commission than other commissions established before it.

However, despite all the cited available humane virtues of the people of the country, hopes and aspirations are high for the said commission members to deliver as expected in line with the objectives of the commission, as well as terms and references guiding their tenure of office.

The success and failure of the commission greatly depends on them, as they must never be found wanted by the law or betray the hopes and aspirations of the people, especially those perceived to be victims of the former regime. The truth has to be first established before considering any reconciliation efforts, hence achieving the objectives of the commission as per global standard and purpose.

This commission, once utilized as expected, would greatly complement the on-going democratic transitional process in the country, as people will have the opportunity to be seen, heard, be ready to forgive through reconciliation, look forward to the future with all sense of hope and perfect peace of mind.

The commission has in no small measure, the possibility of contributing towards achieving sustainable development of the country than would have been expected, as the country would seriously earn the love, respect and confidence of more investors and potential ones with the assurance of prevailing rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights in The Gambia, which will serve as magnate for investment in our economy by others.