Gambia: Sukuta 'Nawettan' Weekend Update

The 2017 Sukuta summer football fiesta commonly known as 'nawettan' is in full swing at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

Atlas FC on Thursday played a goalless stalemate with Real de Sanchaba FC, as Sukuta-based team Seaview FC proved to be the better side over Monaco FC following a 3-0 defeat. On Saturday, in the early kick-off, Darboe ATH FC defeated Winged Dream FC by a lone goal to nil, while DJ United FC drew goalless with Manchester FC in the second game.

In the other games played on Sunday, Galp FC drew goalless with Brusubi United, but the game between Nema City FC and Dotokota FC was called-off due to the heavy rain.