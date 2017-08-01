1 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sukuta 'Nawettan' Weekend Update

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hadang Daffeh

The 2017 Sukuta summer football fiesta commonly known as 'nawettan' is in full swing at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

Atlas FC on Thursday played a goalless stalemate with Real de Sanchaba FC, as Sukuta-based team Seaview FC proved to be the better side over Monaco FC following a 3-0 defeat. On Saturday, in the early kick-off, Darboe ATH FC defeated Winged Dream FC by a lone goal to nil, while DJ United FC drew goalless with Manchester FC in the second game.

In the other games played on Sunday, Galp FC drew goalless with Brusubi United, but the game between Nema City FC and Dotokota FC was called-off due to the heavy rain.

Gambia

SC Bank Delivers Improved Results in 2016, Despite Uncertainty of Local Economy

The chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Alpha A. Barry has stated that despite 2016 being a year of great uncertainty… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.