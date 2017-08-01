1 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Barrow Admits Six Months Has Not Been an Easy Journey

President Barrow admits his six months in office has not been an easy journey, noting that it was challenging, but they have made progress.

According to him, they inherited a government with the economy at its lowest, and a dictatorship government.

The Gambia leader made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Deutsche Well, Germany's public international broadcaster's Gambia correspondent and Daily Observer's reporter, Omar Wally.

"We have made a lot of progress," President Barrow said, stating that first of all, food prices have gone down, and the price of fuel today is just like it was in 2011.

My government, he went on, has reduced the price of basic commodities and they were able to get budget support from development partners and the cargoes at the depot have increased.

The president further said that media freedoms have been restored in the whole country, but it will take many years to rebuild The Gambia. He said Gambian people are longing for justice for all crimes committed under Jammeh's 22-year rule.

