Gambia: UDP Is Open to Reconciliation Based On Equity, Equality, Values - GITT

The constituency chairman for the United Democratic Party (UDP) for Kombo South Constituency has said that UDP is open to reconciliation based on equity, equality and values.

Bubacarr Gitteh affirmed this statement over the weekend during an interview with our reporter at his residence at Gunjur-Misera village of Kombo South District, West Coast Region.

"Our party is always open to reconciliation that is based on equity, equality and values and as a popular leading political party in the country, UDP's reconciliation does not mean we will use our popularity on Gambians to deprive them from having what belongs to them,' Gitteh said.

UDP constituency chairman called on the people of his constituency to forget about their political differences and reconcile for the sake of development of the district.

He called on supporters of various political parties in the district to come together and join hands with the leadership of the country under President Adama Barrow to move the country forward.

UDP Kombo South chairman also urged members of the UDP party not to throw away people who wish to shift allegiance to the party, adding the UDP party members should welcome them as friends.

The UDP chairman for Medina Salaam village in Kombo South District of West Coast Region (WCR), Amadou Conteh, also expressed similar sentiment.