Gambia: NIA 9 Trial Set for Adoption of Brief

The criminal trial involving nine former top operatives of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has been adjourned for adoption of brief by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara at the High Court in Banjul, yesterday.

Yankuba Badjie; director general, Louise Richards Leese Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are jointly accused on twelve distinct charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery and making documents without authority.

Earlier in the case, the led Defence Counsel C.E. Mene objected to the prosecution team, calling them as incompetent to prosecute the accused persons.

When the case was called for adoption of brief, the lead Prosecutor Antouman A.B. Gaye announced his appearance with L.S. Camara and Y. Senghore, while the defence team, led by C.E. Mene, P. Gomez and Lawyer Ade of Legal Aid announced their appearance for the accused persons.

Counsel Mene said he was served with the respondent's brief yesterday at the High Court, but said he needed 24 hours to respond to the brief. Lead Prosecutor Gaye said his clerk went to serve Counsel Mene but found his office was closed.

He said his clerk equally went to Lawyer Chime's chamber that is also Yankuba Badjie's defence counsel and found his office opened, but the clerks refused to accept the brief served.

Lawyer Gaye said they intended to come back to the court during next term because High Court will be going on vacation starting today. He submitted that one of the prosecuting lawyers; R.Y. Mendy has already gone on vacation and Y. Senghore will be leaving on Wednesday. He said they work as a team unlike the defence.

Defence counsel Mene argued that there are several prosecution lawyers, maintaining that the absence of one should not prevent the case from proceeding. He said he did understand that vacation is important to lawyers as it gives them time to rest but they can still do some work.

A 10 minutes stand-down was awarded to both parties to discuss and come to agreement. At the end of their discussion, Lawyer Gaye said they have agreed to come for the adoption of brief and for ruling to be delivered next term.

The case is adjourned to 10th August at 12 p.m., for adoption of brief.