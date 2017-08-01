Gambia: Banks Boost NDMA With Cash, Items

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Friday received D50, 000.00 from Trust Bank, D10, 000.00 from MEGA Bank, 50 bags of rice and 50 packets of corrugate from Guaranty Trust Bank and a pledge of £2000 by the Fankanta Association in Frankfort as donation for disaster relief.

Reacting to the support, the executive director of the NDMA Lt. Col Alhagie Sanneh expressed gratitude to the aid, stating that such is what keeps the agency moving for the best interest of the community.

Sanneh, however, opined that the relief could only be done after assessment as the victims are many and his agency would find it difficult to give the items and cash immediately. "The donations we have received as at now cannot cover all victims. It is only the beginning of the season and we have so far registered over 4000 victims, which is expected to increase, May God forbid," he noted.

Dodou Nyang, head of Retail Banking at the Trust Bank Limited stated that disaster is everyone's business, adding that it is not only the responsibility of the government but that of the people as a whole.

He promised them of his office's continued support at any given time.

Bolaji Ayodele, the managing director and CEO of GTBank highlighted the importance of giving aid

to disaster victims, noting that they are aware of the number of families that have lost their houses and food stock. Therefore, he said, his institution did not hesitate to provide support when approached by the NDMA. This, he said, is due to the fact that the level of distraction by the rains is visible to all, thanks to the widely coverage by respective media in the country.

"Supporting our people and the community that has been loyal and supportive to our business is key," he affirmed.

Fatou Darboe, Kairaba Branch manager of Mega Bank also called on other institutions and stakeholders to extend support to the NDMA, with the justification that it is a noble and humanitarian course.