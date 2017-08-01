Gambia: National Population Secretariat Embarks On Joint Monitoring Visit to Sites in Crr

The National Population Secretariat in collaboration with its implementing partners recently embarked on a joint monitoring visit to project sites, where they held meeting with members of population task force (PTFs) in the Central River Region.

The visit of the joint monitoring members was to assess progress made at their intervention sites in the region.

Addressing members of the PTFs in the region, Saikou Trawally, the director of Population Affairs said they invested in areas relating to maternal and child health, youth and women empowerment initiatives, adding that a lot of progress has been achieved in the area of FGM.

Trawally indicated that the visit will also accord them the opportunity for individual and partners to share best practices and experiences they have in the field.

He revealed that committee on Islam has been reconstituted to support the programme in terms of advocacy, saying they have an important role to play in population matters.

He, however, stressed the need for capacity building on population matters for committee members on Islam and other PTF members.

He said according to health indicators, there is still low contraceptive use in the region as well as infant mortality which is still not encouraging, thus calling for concerted efforts to share lessons learned in order to find solution to the issue.

Trawally lamented that PTFs also play an important role in advocating information on population.

Speaking on behalf of the regional governor, Jawara Beyai, the assistant record officer (ARO) underscored the importance of the joint trek conducted by the National Population Secretariat and partners.

The move, he said, will help members the opportunity to see the programme and activities carried out, problems encountered and map a way forward.

He further spoke at length on the efforts of National Population Secretariat and its partners in the area of women and youth empowerment.

He thus assured them his office's support whenever their support is needed.

Hawa Gibba, regional population field officer in CRR, chaired the ceremony.