Gambia: Rotary Club of Brusubi/Serekunda Gets New President

The Rotary Club of Bursubi/Serekunda recently inaugurated its new president at a ceremony held at a hotel in Kololi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Martin M. Kareem, the founding president of Rotary Club of Brusubi/ Serekunda, gave a brief background of Rotary Club of Brusubi, saying the said club is the youngest Rotary Club in The Gambia.

The club, according to him, was charted on the 24th of June 2016, which happened to be another year.

Kareem lamented that rotoractors are of future rotarians and that they are the youngest rotarians, saying at the age of 30, one can automatically qualify to be a rotarians.

Dr. Spared Vincent De Paul NTN Kalala, the outgoing president acknowledged that rotary is a group of professionals and individuals who joined arms together to serve humanity by supporting the less privileged in their communities.

According to him, this is what gave them the inspiration to create the third rotary club, which is presently called the Rotary Club of Bursubi/Serekunda .

Rotary club, he described, is the best form of democracy in Africa today, adding that although they encounter challenges at the beginning, nonetheless, after while it's quite successful.

He lamented that as part of the global efforts to support and strengthen the club, the rotary movement aims to attract more members within the age of 30 to 40 year.

For his part, Sanna Jaiteh, the current president, revealed the focus strategic areas of the organisation, which he said, are to support and strengthen rotary clubs, intensify humanitarian actions and enhance the image of rotary club.

He expressed delight with the current governor elect of District 9101, Rtn PP Akilade Allen of the Rotary Club of Banjul, saying Rotarian DGE Allen will take office in July 2018.

His tenure will be highlighted by the hosting of district conference which will be held in The Gambia where representatives from 84 clubs in 10 West African countries are expected.

Chibuzor Deborah Chinenye, president of the Rotoract Club of Brusubi/Serekunda, expressed similar sentiments, adding that as young rotoractors, their main focus is to serve the community.