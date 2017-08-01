Gambia: GFF Displeased With Chan Team's Poor Show

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has come out to express its disappointment with the local based team's performance in the first round of the CHAN qualifiers following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Mali a week ago.

On the other hand, the GFF reaffirms its unqualified commitment to the development of football in the country and also appreciates the efforts and concern of its loyal stakeholders, partners and fans.

Coach Alhagie Sarr's charges were held to a goalless draw in Banjul in the first leg, before suffering a humiliating 4-0 away defeat in Bamako. The defeat sparked controversial debate as to the need for Gambian football to be better repositioned for the development and promotion of the game.

"It is, and continues to be, the wish of the federation to ensure that all national teams, in all categories, that participate in any competition secures the desired result and not to make numbers. It is against this backdrop that the GFF gave its maximum support to the CHAN team, in terms of financial, administrative and logistical supports; thus the four test matches we organized for the team; two games against each of Morocco and Guinea Bissau. Despite this commitment, the result against Mali is not what every Gambian desired," the GFF said in a press release sent to Observer Sports Desk.

The technical report of the head coach, according to the GFF, was been awaited, which would be reviewed by the Technical and Development committee and the executive following which appropriate action would be taken. "Consequently, the GFF reaffirms its unqualified commitment to the development of football in the country. GFF wishes to appreciate the efforts and concern of her loyal stakeholders, partners and fans," the release concluded.