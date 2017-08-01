Gambia: GAF Retains Beach Volleyball Dominance

The defending champions of the National Beach Volleyball Championship, GAF, on Sunday defeated Interior by 2 sets to nil to defend their crown.

The Gambia Armed Forces Female Beach Volleyball Team defeated their security counterparts in the second edition of the championship, organised by the Gambia Volleyball Federation, by 21-12 and 21- 18 at popular Pocoloco beach.

In male final, the GAF male team won their first trophy in the second edition of the beach volleyball against Banjul Academy.

The 2017 National Beach volleyball final was graced by military chiefs from Ecomig. Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and The Gambia. The 1st VP of GNOC and IOC Member, Beatrice Allen; DPS at the Youth and Sports ministry, Abdoulie Kah; and Ebou Secka of the National Sports Council were all in attendance.