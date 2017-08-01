Ethiopia: Dashen Diverts to KPMG After Deloitte Pullout

Following the withdrawal of Deloitte Consulting Plc from the ongoing tender process, Dashen Bank has started a negotiation with KPMG Management Consulting for designing its management strategy.

Last Friday, representatives of KPMG Management, based in Kenya, came to Addis Abeba to negotiate with the executives of the Bank. But the management of Dashen asserted that they need time to discuss it before making any decision, according to a source close to the case.

With a total budget of 40 million Br, Dashen Bank S.C. has been seeking to hire a local or international firm to redesign its management strategy in a bid to place the Bank in a better position and for greater domestic and international competitiveness, according to the management of the Bank.

Dashen announced the tender in January 2017, requesting proposals for the formulation and implementation of a management strategy, with the bid closing in February 2017.

For the first tender, five companies responded by submitting their bidding documents, including Deloitte, KPMG, Fairfax Africa Fund LLC in a one-time partnership arrangement with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and McKinsey & Company.

But only four were found eligible for the technical evaluation, and the financial offer of these companies was opened by the end of May 2017. KPMG was the lowest bidder during the financial opening, according to a source close to the case.

"The management was inclined to award Deloitte," said a source from the Bank.

But it also demanded further negotiation with the shortlisted companies, requesting to present demonstrations and presentations, according to the same source.

Deloitte did not manage to make the presentation as it has been in a situation regarding recent proceedings between Deloitte Leadership and the local company HST Consulting Plc, which finally ended in the divorce of the two companies, and withdrew from the tender process, according to another source close to the case.

Then, the negotiation between Dashen and KPMG came on the scene at the end of last week.

Neither Brian Bannister, global head of communications at KPMG, nor Mulugeta Alebachew, director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Dashen, responded to the e-mail enquiry from Fortune. But Asfaw Alemu, president of the Bank, confirmed their negotiation with KPMG.

The winning company will formulate a 10-year strategic roadmap; develop a five-year strategic plan; develop and see through the implementation of a one-year operational plan; design a suitable organisational and pay structure; and design and support implementation of a performance management system.

Previously, Deloitte partnered with the Bank of Abyssinia for the same project, pioneering the trend in the country. Awash Bank also hired KPMG last year to overhaul its strategy. Dashen will be the third private bank to hire an international consultant for its management system. Neither the banks nor the international consultants have disclosed the exact cost of the project.

But Dashen has allocated 40 million Br for the process, including instalments for the consultancy firm and Dashen's staff who will participate in the process of developing the strategy.

During the just-ended fiscal year, the Bank obtained 1.06 billion Br of gross profit excluding the income the Bank earns from the shares it has at Tana Department Store and Nyala Insurance. Its nearest competitor, Awash Bank, grossed a provisional profit of 1.4 billion Br during the same period.

The management of Dashen has a plan to complete the project in nine months after awarding the contract.