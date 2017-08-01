29 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Court Denies Bail to 34 Corruption Suspects

The Federal High Court, 12th Criminal Bench, has denied the bail request of 34 government officials, brokers and business persons on July 27, 2017.

They were arrested suspected of different counts of corruption that amount to a total of 1.15 billion Br. The government officials are from Omo Kuraz Sugar Factory, Tendaho Sugar Factory, Methara Sugar Factory, the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC), the Ethiopian Roads Authority, and the Addis Ababa City Roads Authority.

The crimes that they are suspected of are being filed under 14 files and vary from unnecessary delaying of road projects to falsifying documents and awarding contracts to undeserving candidates, according to the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Bureau.

The police asked for an additional 14 days to conclude its investigation which the Court accepted, and adjourned the case to August 9, 2017.

