Ethiopia: Nation Earns U.S.$3.3 Billion From Tourism

Ethiopia has earned 3.3 billion dollars from 886,897 tourists who have visited the country during the 2016/17 fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MoCT), achieving 88pc of the target. The tourism proceeds are 2.5pc lower than the preceding year, and the number of tourists declined by 23,231 compared to the previous year.

In the just ended fiscal year, the number of tourists who arrived in the country has improved compared to the first and second quarters of the fiscal year, according to MoCT, which is headed by Hirut Woldemariam (PhD).

The amount is announced in a year when the country is under a state of emergency, which has affected the hospitality industry. During the first quarter of the just ended fiscal year, the hotel industry lost over 380 million Br in three months after the state of emergency was declared, according to the Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Trade Sectoral Association.

As a result, the number of tourists who were visiting the country was fluctuating during the past quarters. During the first quarter, 233,032 tourists came to the country but the number declined to 206,327 in the second, but again went up to 246,864 by the third quarter.

At least 88,000 foreign tourists visited Ethiopia each month. And over 83,700 foreign nationals attended conferences in Ethiopia last year.