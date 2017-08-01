Ethiopia: Draft Policy, Proclamation Transpires for Fertilizer

The Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources (MoANR) has finalised draft legal frameworks which aim to regulate the production, import, trade and distribution of fertilisers in the country.

The two drafts are the Fertilizer Policy and the Fertilizer Production & Trade Proclamation. The legal frameworks have been under draft by the Ministry for the past one year and were fully completed and delivered to the high-level officials of the Ministry on June 8, 2017.

The drafts were also up for discussion by stakeholders of the Ministry including the Agricultural Research Institute, the Federal Cooperative Agency, the Regional State Agriculture Bureaus and various departments under the Ministry working on agricultural inputs.

In a meeting held in Adama (Nazareth) two weeks ago, 99km south-east of the capital, with the presence of Minister Eyasu Abrha (PhD) and the three state ministers Tesfaye Mengiste, Kaba Urgessa (PhD) and Damena Darota, final comments were forwarded to complete the drafts.

"Our experts are working on finalising the drafts by incorporating the comments given during the discussion in Adama," said Seifu Assefa, director of Agriculture Input Marketing at the Ministry.

The last fertiliser policy was designed in 1993 while the proclamation was set up in 1998. The proclamation was issued to establish a National Fertilizer Industry Agency to decide the type of fertiliser to be imported or to be locally manufactured, which was not realized yet. But the proclamation did not include how the market and distribution of fertiliser works.

"Since then, things have changed a lot," said Seifu. "Import and usage of fertilisers have increased significantly."

Over the past decade, the import amount of fertiliser rose from 200,000 tonnes to 1.1 million tonnes.

"Ethiopia faces some policy and regulatory constraints in the fertiliser sector that affect the demand and supply of fertiliser," claims Franklin Simtowe (PhD), a fertiliser expert, in his published assessment titled, "National Fertilizer Policies, Regulations & Standards for Ethiopia".

The new drafts authorise the Ministry as the only institution that will license importers, distributors and manufacturers of fertilisers. They provide detailed registration requirements, and conditions for suspension or cancellation of certificates in case of breach of the law, such as in the case of the sale of adulterated fertilisers, and associated penalties.

Since 2008, the execution of the fertiliser importation process has been carried out exclusively by the then Agricultural Inputs Supply Corporation (AISCO). The Corporation floats a tender for the procurement of fertilisers.

The effect of the drafts will contribute greatly for agricultural productivity as fertiliser is fundamental to increase agricultural yield, according to Adugna Debella (PhD), deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ethiopian Horticulture & Agriculture Investment Authority.

Studies show that smallholder farming dominates Ethiopia's agricultural sector with a high dependency on rainfall that has low productivity. One of the reasons for low agricultural productivity in Ethiopia is the low use and adoption of enhanced technologies such as improved seed varieties and fertilisers.

Currently, the country imports seven types of Urea fertilisers and six types of NPS. For the new fiscal year, the Ministry needs 18 billion Br for the procurement of fertilisers, out of which 600 million dollars in foreign currency five billion Birr in local currency. The country expects to collect 345 million tonnes of crop yield.

"The new policy will make the delivery and distribution in a concise period," according to Seifu.

The two drafts are expected to be sent to the Council of Ministers (CoM) by September and get approval from the Parliament before the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, according to Seifu.

But Simtowe strongly argues that the sector has to be open to the private sector.

There is need to fast-track the approval of the revised Fertilizer Policy that allows for a broader spectrum of players to join the fertiliser industry, according to Simtowe.

But according to the new draft legal frameworks, the monopoly will continue, and procurement will be made by AISCO.

"Fertiliser is one of the essential commodities concerning its impact on agricultural productivity and the money it involves; these two make it impossible to liberalise its market," said Seifu.

Currently, the construction of Yayu Fertilizer Company is underway but over delayed. In addition to Yayu, five fertiliser blending factories are under construction in Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples' (SNNP), Amhara and Tigray regional states.

Also, Morocco's Office Cherifien des Phosphates (OCP), the world's largest phosphate exporter, has signed a joint venture deal with the government of Ethiopia to build a 3.7 billion dollar fertiliser plant in Dire Dawa.