South Africa: We're Expecting More From Shaun Abrahams - ANC in Scopa

Parliament's watchdog committee Scopa will be expecting more from the National Prosecuting Authority and its head Advocate Shaun Abrahams this third time, the African National Congress in Scopa has said.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Themba Godi and ANC whip in Scopa Nyami Booi held a press conference on Tuesday to outline the committee's plans for the next seven weeks.

The committee faces a challenge in getting other state arms to work alongside it in investigations, such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit.

Booi said that Parliament expects more to be done, especially from the NPA following various state capture reports and inquiries.

"We have said it openly to Shaun Abrahams that we are expecting results," Booi said.

"We expect him to put his foot down and tell us what he will be charging people with, so we can give him support."

They have delivered a similar message to the Hawks as well, as recently as Monday, July 31, he said.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has also gone to court to force the Hawks and the NPA to investigate R5.2bn worth of allegedly corrupt contracts at Prasa.

The issues have therefore become more complicated, but the courts must decide on the matter, Booi said.

Ministers to be called in

Scopa has set its sights on various state-owned entities in the upcoming short third term, including South African Airways and the South African Social Security Agency.

Apart from SAA and Sassa, Scopa is also focusing its efforts on Eskom's Tegeta deal and the department of water's ailing financial situation.

Various ministers will also be called in, including Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini following the resignation of Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza in July.

"We are disappointed at the departure of Mr Thokozani Magwaza as Sassa CEO, who was an exemplary civil servant."

Magwaza's resignation has recreated anxiety about Sassa's progress in fulfilling its obligations to the Constitutional Court to successfully migrate the social grants system in house, Godi said.

Scopa also intends calling in Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Water department 'in shambles'

The department is currently in debt to the tune of R1.5bn in accruals alone, and faces defaulting on other current payments which puts the total closer to R5bn in total.

It also recently suspended its director general and various deputy director generals.

"The department of water is in shambles, lacking leadership and literally bankrupt. We don't know what is going on there, thus we want the minister herself to clarify."

One positive Godi noted was the improvement at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

He thanked the interim board of the public broadcaster for the work it has done thus far, with their mandate ending in late September. Parliament will embark on appointing a new permanent board this term.

Going forward, Godi promised there would be "no holy cows".

He said Scopa will for its part do its job in highlighting public issues, and work with the other state units to "keep all held accountable".

Source: News24