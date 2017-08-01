South Africa: 'Manhandling' Teacher and Pupil Face Disciplinary Action

The teacher who was filmed allegedly manhandling a pupil at Krugersdorp High School faces disciplinary action, the school stated on Tuesday.

It said the pupil involved would also face disciplinary action. It is not known in which grade the pupil was.

In a statement from the school, which is based in Mogale City about 23km west of Johannesburg, footage of the confrontation appeared on social media on July 28 and was reported to district authorities.

In the video clip, which initially appeared on the Daily Sun website, school pupils boo and shout loudly as a man appears to be trying to lead a pupil off a field. The two stop for a verbal exchange and then seem to scuffle with each other, while the screaming of the crowd around the incident continues. A third person, a man, enters the frame and the three wheel away from the crowd seemingly in the direction of the administration offices and get lost in the crowd as the clip ends.

According to the Daily Sun the pupil had been suspected of having something "illegal" in his bag.

An urgent meeting was held with the school governing body on Sunday, and on Monday, a meeting was held with district officials and an official from the office of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

"Disciplinary procedures have been instituted regarding both the educator and the learner," said a joint statement from principal Ivan Bailey and SGB chairperson V Fele.

"As the matter is sub judice the school may not comment further on the incident until due process has been followed. Mr Fele, chairperson of the School Governing Body is the official school spokesperson, however, only the MEC's office may comment on the matter going forward."

There was no clarity on why the boy was apprehended. The school secretary said that only the MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, was allowed to comment.

Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona asked for questions in an email, which were sent, but he had not responded by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. He did not respond to phone calls either.

In the absence of any official information on what caused the incident, rumours were swirling on the school's Facebook page.

Some claimed the boy was selling methamphetamine or other drugs, or was caught smoking.

Others felt that the teacher had handled the situation badly by allegedly using force.

In 2012, an assault charge was laid against a 15-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly attacked a fellow pupil with a glass bottle at the same school

That incident was also filmed.

News24