Photo: Anthony Omuya/The Nation

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, left, and Kenya Army spokesperson, Colonel Joseph Owuoth, address a press conference in Nairobi on August 1, 2017.

The government on Tuesday made an about turn and dismissed as fake documents that purported that the military will be used to rig next week's elections.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said after investigations, they found that the documents that were circulated by Nasa "are fake in all aspects".

"We also aver that the ministry has carried out investigations to establish the veracity, authenticity and source of the documents recently submitted by Nasa to the press. We can state categorically that these documents are fake in all aspects," said Ms Omamo.

Military spokesman Joseph Owuoth had earlier confirmed the documents were genuine but accused the politicians of quoting a legitimate operation out of context.

GONE MISSING

The remarks came as the Defence ministry on Tuesday lashed out at Kisumu Senator Anyang' Nyong'o for claiming Col Owuoth had gone missing. Ms Omamo presented Col Owuoth to the media and told politicians not to drag the military into their affairs.

"An alarming and irresponsible statement was made by Prof Anyang' Nyong'o to the effect that Col Joseph Owuoth had gone missing or had been possibly killed.

He is not missing and is present here with us alive and well," she said.

Ms Omamo added: "These alarmist statements not only threaten the security of the State but cause great anxiety to the officers concerned and their families and expose them to danger.

We continue to urge Kenyans to remain peaceful as we approach the General Election and assure you KDF will remain apolitical and professional and will carry out their duties as required by the Constitution."

Mr Owouth said he was not in contact with all members of his extended family and, therefore, some may have panicked when they could not reach him.

LARGE FAMILIES

"As Africans, we have very large families and I'm not in contact with all my family," he said.

The CS also said Prof Nyong'o's statement was aimed at destabilising, fracturing and causing division and disaffection within the ranks of the Kenya Defence Forces.

"In addition, it precipitates fear and apprehension across the country. We would urge politicians to leave the country out of their political discourse," she said.

Nasa and Jubilee leaders engaged in a war of words over claims Mr Owuoth had gone missing.

Mr Owuoth told the Nation that he was "okay and working", moments after his family claimed he could not be traced, a matter the Opposition leaders had called a press conference to speak about. "I'm okay and I don't know where these reports are coming from," he said.

COMPULSORY LEAVE

Nasa presidential campaign team in Nyanza, led by Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga, senators Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay), MPs Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Fred Outa (Nyando) and Oburu Oginga (nominated) had, at a press conference in Kisumu Town, alleged that Mr Owuoth had been sent on compulsory leave and could not be traced by his family.

The claims were backed by Mr Owuoth's sister Elizabeth who said she had reported to the police that her brother was missing. She did not disclose the police station.

But Kisumu County police boss Titus Yoma said he was not aware of such a report. "I have no information about that rumour," Mr Yoma said.

At the news conference held at Nyanza Club in Kisumu, Prof Nyong'o had said: "Information we have is that Col JM Owuoth was sent on compulsory leave and ordered to go back to his rural home in Koru."

But Jubilee politicians cautioned Nasa leaders against making "unsubstantiated statements".

LOSE ELECTIONS

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Nasa was already aware they were going to lose the elections and were engaging in a "systematic propaganda where they can even kill Kenyans because they believe in ethnic politics".

"The contest in the General Election is about the future of Kenya. So, we are telling the Opposition, 'you have seven days to sell your ideas. You should not sell lies, propaganda and ethnic hatred among Kenyans'," Mr Duale told Nation.

Elgeyo-Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen said: "Nasa is desperately looking for an excuse to explain their impending spectacular defeat."

Unfortunately, he said, they are playing with human life and "inciting ethnic passion".

Senate Majority Whip Beatrice Elachi accused Nasa leaders of "setting the country on a wrong footing".