Nigeria: Ex-President Jonathan - Six Television Sets, Not 36 Stolen From My House

Contrary to reports on the items that were stolen from the Abuja residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the ex-president clarified that only six television sets, three refrigerators and one gas cooker were stolen by the thieves.

Jonathan explained this in a statement from his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

According to the former president, being that the house is a modest four-bedroom duplex, it couldn't have been fitted with "36 Plasma television sets and about 25 refrigerators as falsely reported by some media outfits."

He said the clarification became necessary following series of enquiries from journalists and other concerned Nigerians on the extent of the reported vandalisation and theft in his house located in Gwarinpa Abuja.

He said the theft was discovered last month upon which a report was duly lodged with the relevant police authorities.

According to him, the police immediately commenced investigations which led to the arrest and detention of some suspects, six of whom were policemen, even as investigations continue.

He said the house which the former president bought from CITEC estate developers in 2004, "was totally stripped bare by the thieves who stole every movable item in the house including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames.

"However, contrary to exaggerated reports in some media, only six television sets, three refrigerators and one gas cooker were stolen.

"We thank all Nigerians for their show of concern and wish to convey the former president's goodwill to all Nigerians."