A former Governor of Lagos State and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described as false, a report that he has purchased a new airplane, saying the said publication was not impartial and objective in its reportage.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Special Assistant to the former Lagos governor, Ademola Oshodi, the APC leader also faulted the pictures attached to the publication, stressing that they were doctored and not authentic.

"Tinubu has not purchased a new plane. He is currently using the same plane he has used for over a decade now," he said.

According to him, this is the same plane that was used during the elections of 2011 and more recently in 2015 to help the APC campaign to victory.

He noted that the authors of the publication would have checked the photo it published to notice that the pictures revealed spaces with different interiors.

"They would have easily seen that Tinubu's picture was superimposed to a space he has not been," Oshodi explained.

The statement also described the report as "sensational, shoddy and false," and was intended at embarrassing him (Tinubu).

Tinubu argued that if an investigation had been carried out before the publication or if the authors even had a brief acquaintance with the truth and the etiquette of proper journalism, the "false" report would not have been published.

To clear the records, Tinubu said he had not bought a new plane, adding that a simple investigation would have revealed the correct position.

"But these merchants of fake news are more interested in attacking perceived enemies than in enlightening the public as should be the call of a newspaper," he said.