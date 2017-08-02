1 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Could Buhari Ill Health Hurt APC Chances in Ekiti 2018?

Photo: Premium Times
President Buhari.
By Doyin Adebusuyi

Ado Ekiti — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state, Michael Bamidele, has dismissed Governor Ayodele Fayose's comment that President Mohammadu Buhari's illness would form part of the campaign issues in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Rather, Bamidele said the illness of the president would have no adverse effect on the chances of his party adding that the people of the state are humane and God-fearing individuals who believed that President Buhari as a mortal, could fall sick.

He stated this on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti after being invested as the Patron of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), adding that the President's absence has not in any way affected governance and that there was no basis for anybody to deploy such to campaign against APC.

He declared the party wasn't only participating but resolute to win the polls.

Fayose had while addressing journalists in Abuja recently said no Ekiti voter would vote for a party, whose president abdicated the seat and relocated to London to seek medical treatment, rather than taking cognizance of the Nigerian populace and resign for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to take charge.

