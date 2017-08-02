1 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe's Husband, Lanre Gentry, Threatening to Kill Me - Yoruba Filmmaker

Photo: Vanguard
Mercy Aigbe and husband Lanre Gentry.
By Jayne Augoye

A Yoruba movie producer and musician, Lege Miami, says Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, is threatening to kill him for allegedly sleeping with her.

The publicity-loving filmmaker made the allegation on Instagram on Tuesday.

He said he received a series of threatening messages from the actress' estranged husband on Monday, and terrified, had to share them with the world.

He also insisted that he never had an affair with the Nollywood actress.

"I don't have anything with Mercy she is a good friend of mine.

"He accused me in person sometime last year that I call and text his wife too much. I have witnesses that were there when he confronted me. Help me just beg him to leave me alone because I have nothing to do with his wife aside work."

Lege took to his Instagram page to post the Direct Message which Mr. Gentry allegedly sent to him.

Mr. Gentry, who replied the actor on Tuesday, however said the producer was accusing him wrongly a second time.

Writing on his Instagram page, the embattled hotelier added that he was focusing on his life and his family and would not be entertaining negativity again.

Lege, who is fast becoming very popular on the Yoruba Nollywood movie scene, recently produced a movie 'Omo Somolu' where he co-starred with popular actor, Odunlade Adekola.

The movie is set to hit the market.

A fight between Mercy and her estranged husband allegedly led to her bleeding, a situation which informed her decision to report the matter at the office of the Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Lola Akande.

That occurred in May.

Mercy visited the United Kingdom in July to see a maxillofacial surgeon due to the injuries allegedly inflicted by her now estranged husband.

Meanwhile, the actress and her husband have become tabloid favourites owing to their numerous Instagram exchanges and feud.

@realmercyaigbe's husband Lanre Gentry threatens to kill me . @officiallindaikeji @fujiipopmagzine @goldmynetv @skye9tv @instablognigeria @360nobs @thenetng @e247magazine @naijafilmmakerss @ibadanmedia @punchnewspapers

A post shared by Legemiami (@legemiami) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

