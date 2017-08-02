Rwanda: I Expect More Votes From Diaspora - Mpayimana

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana is confident that Rwandans living abroad will vote for him more favourably than the other candidates.

Mpayimana said that although he didn't hold any campaign rallies out of the country, he knows Diasporans followed his campaign and most of them agree with his policies.

Members of the Rwandan Diaspora go to polls tomorrow, 24 hours before the elections are held within the country.

Mpayimana, who yesterday campaigned in Huye, Ruhango and Bugesera districts, said: "I didn't hold any rally in Europe or America but you all know that's where I lived (Europe) before coming back to Rwanda to run for president. I know Rwandans in the Diaspora will vote for me because they've read my manifesto and know that my policies will work for the country," said Mpayimana, who lived in France before returning home earlier this year.

Mpayimana promised to transform agriculture, especially cassava production. He also vowed to get market for the cassava produced in Southern Province.

Mpayimana was initially scheduled to end his rallies yesterday but he said he will be holding more rallies in Kigali today.