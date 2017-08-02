Nigeria: Boko Haram - Service Chiefs Heed Osinbajo's Directive, Relocate to Borno

Maiduguri — Following the directive from the acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the service chiefs to relocate to Borno State to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists' attacks , the Chief of Defence Staff , Gen Gabriel Olonisakin , the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar have yesterday arrived Maiduguri.

The service chiefs had shortly after their arrival at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri, proceeded to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole where they held over four hours interactive session with officers of the command with a view to understand the facts surrounding the latest resurgence of Boko Haram attacks that led to the death of over 69 persons , including NNPC staff, UNIMAID staff and members of the Civilian JTF with some still missing in an ambush of oil exploration workers at Yesu District of Borno State.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the interactive session, the Director, Defence Information, Army Headquarters, Maj Gen John Enenche said in compliance with the recent directive by the Acting President , Prof Yemi Osibanjo to service chiefs to move to Maiduguri, the epicentre of the North East counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations , the service chiefs have commenced the command and control of the operations , from the military command and control centre in Maiduguri.