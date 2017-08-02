2 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1.2 Million Applicants Jostle for 1,112 Nigeria Immigration Jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Immigration officers
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

About 1.2 million applicants are presently competing to clinch 1,112 job openings to be filled by the Nigeria Immigration Service, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Monday reported that the Service is recruiting 1,112 officers in its ongoing recruitment drive, according to its Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the Immigration boss said the service has received 1.2 million applications through its portal.

The ongoing recruitment exercise, which was announced in May 2017, is for three cadres of Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (II), Immigration Assistant (III) and Assistant Inspector of Immigration.

The Immigration comptroller general said the current recruitment drive is meant to fill the shortfall of slots left after the service had absorbed 888 of 2,000 officers engaged in May 2015.

Mr. Babandede said the computerised application system will prune down the number of applicants based on unmet criteria.

He said all those who have not met age or educational qualifications for the applied posts will be automatically disqualified by the system.

The recruitment exercise is the first since 2014 when a similar exercise was mired by controversy following a stampede that killed many applicants, including seven in Abuja. capital.

Mr. Babandede said the Service has learnt many lessons from the exercise conducted in 2014, where a number of applicants died, saying plans have been put in place to provide for a smooth process, by doing the screening and interviews in batches.

The Immigration boss also vowed not to favour any applicant in the competitive process, saying he will resist any attempt to influence the process by anybody.

"Everybody would have to go through the process. Nobody is going to influence anything," he said.

Nigeria

I Have Not Purchased Any New Airplane - Tinubu

A former Governor of Lagos State and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.