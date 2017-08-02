The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has appointed a new chairman for the anti-graft agency, ICPC.

The new chairman is Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor.

The new appointment was contained in a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mr. Osinbajo also appointed 12 others as members of the ICPC board while Musa Abubakar, a professor, will serve as secretary.

The Acting President also appointed ‎Ekpo Nta and 10 others for the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission‎.

Mr. Nta was the former chairman of the ICPC.

Osinbajo Approved New Appointments

His Excellency, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has approved the underlisted appointments in Federal Government Agencies.

A.Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission

(i) Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye-Chairman

(ii) Dr. Grace N. Chinda-Member

(iii) Okolo Titus M.-Member

(iv) Barr. Obiora Igwedebia-Member

(v) Mrs. Olubukola Balogun-Member

(vi) Group Captain Sam Ewang (Rtd.) - Member

(vii) Justice Adamu Bello-Member

(viii) Hannatu Mohammed-Member

(ix) Abdullahi Maikano Saidu-Member

(x) Dr. Sa'ad Alanamu-Member

(xi) Yahaya Umar Dauda-Member

(xii) Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki -Member

(xiii) Maimuna Aliyu-Member

(xiv) Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar -Secretary

The appointment of the Chairman is for 5 years, while the tenure for all the members is 4 years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

B.National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission

(i) Ekpo Nta, Esq-Full-time Commissioner

(ii) Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, mni-Full-time Commissioner

(iii) Hon. Garba Musa Gulma-Full-time Commissioner

(iv) Barr. Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani-Part-time Commissioner

(v) Mr. Geoffery Yeilong-Part-time Commissioner

(vi) Prof. Ropo Shekoni-Part-time Commissioner

(vii) Ahmed Mahmud Gumel-Part-time Commissioner

(viii)Permanent Secretary,(Estab.) OHCSF-Member

(ix) Permanent Secretary, Fed. Min. of Labour & Prod.-Member

(x) Comrade Isa Aremu (NLC)-Member

(xi) Mr. Chuma Nwankwo (NECA)-Member

The new appointments are for a period of 5 years. The Chairman of the Commission is High Chief Richard Egbule, while Mr. E. A. Thompson is the Secretary. Both were appointed in August 2014.

C.Investment And Security Tribunal

(i) Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Chairman/CEO

(ii) Jude I. Udunni-Full-time Member

(iii) Mr. Nosa Osemwengie-Full-time Member

(iv) Abubakar A. Ahmad-Full-time Member

(v) Albert L. Otesile-Full-time Member

(vi) Emeka Madubuike-Part-time Member

(vii) Kasumi Garba Kurfi-Part-time Member

(viii)Edward O. Ajayi-Part-time Member

(ix) Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor-Part-time Member

(x) Mamman Bukar Zargana-Part-time Member

D.Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

(i) Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah-Director-General

This appointment is also subject to Senate confirmation.

E.In another development, the Acting President, with powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. The Chairman of the Panel is Chief Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran is the Secretary to the Panel.

(Signed)

Bolaji Adebiyi

Director (Press)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.