Kampala — More than 844 residents of Mbuya, a Kampala suburb have sued Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for alleged demolition of their property on the land owned by Uganda Rift Valley Railyways.

The residents led by Ali Kiberu petitioned the High Court Land Division claiming that since 1950, they have been bibanja holders, squatters, bonafide and lawful occupants who quietly lived and operated on the said land with the knowledge of the landlord.

"We were traders/vendors who have used the different pieces of land as our residences, business premises...,"Mr Kiberu's affidavit reads in part.

Documents in court indicate that in 2012 officials from Rift Valley Railways approached the residents with a proposal to compensate them by buying off their land with an interest and pay for their developments in order to pave way for construction of the new Standard Gauge Railway line.

The documents further indicate that as a result, a survey was carried out by officials from Rift Valley Railways to determine the value of the land.

"The defendant issued a notice in Bukedde newspaper on July 1, 2014 requiring the plaintiffs to remove what it termed as illegal structures from the railway land reserves citing Section 72 (1) of the Public Health Act Cap. 281," reads part of the residents claim.

The court documents indicate that the residents had obtained an interim court order to prevent the destruction of their homes and business premises pending the determination of issues surrounding their occupation on the said land.

However, the residents claim that before the expiry of the period and in contempt of the court order, KCCA dispatched its workers at night who demolished homes, shops, kiosks and vandalised their merchandise.