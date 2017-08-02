Nairobi — Beds in most public hospitals in Nairobi remain deserted and dusty following nurse's strike that has entered its second month.

The Capital FM News crew visited various health facilities on Tuesday, and found nurses nowhere to be seen and where they happened to be, they were few and were only assisting in outpatient operations.

The nurses' strike has been ongoing since June where the nurses expressed their disappointments for non-implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement that was agreed by both the National and County Governments and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The strike has seen suspension of inpatient services in most public hospitals and patients have been forced to seek services from private facilities and those that cannot afford paying for the services are left with no choice but to go home unattended.

Patients who didn't want their identity disclosed expressed frustrations as they were turned down from accessing services from public hospitals and were forced to seek private services which they said were expensive to them.

However, the Kenya Red Cross has set up facilities in various public hospitals to help in providing outpatient services until the nurses strike is called off.