1 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two Brothers Drown in Former MP's Fish Pond

By Ronald Seebe

Namutumba — Residents of Kategere village, Magada Sub County, Namutumba District were on Monday left grief-stricken when two brothers drowned in a pond belonging to their former Member of Parliament.

Elvis Kairu, 16, a Primary Seven pupil of Fundamental Primary School in Tirinyi and his younger brother, Milton Nampongo, a pupil of Magada Primary School, drowned as they tried to swim in a 60-meter-deep fish pond belonging to Mr Wilson Isiko Mpongo, who is now a model fish farmer.

One of the residents identified as Isiko Nabongho said he raised an alarm upon seeing the brothers' clothes floating on water when he was watering his cows in a nearby pond.

Mr Nabongho said he became suspicious that the owners of the clothes could have drowned.

Some residents who gathered at the scene blamed the incident on child labour.

The area Local Council chairman, Mr Wilber Kairu, said they had earlier requested the owner of the pond to fence it off in vain.

"I know the pond is deep but there could have been some rescue efforts made in case someone was nearby," he said.

The father of the deceased, Mr Akuzas Mpongo, said he learnt of the incident - that occurred almost three kilometres from their home - from a neighbour who was chatting with friends in Magada Trading Centre.

The Police Spokesman Busoga East, Mr James Mubi, urged parents to monitor the movement of their children to avoid similar incidents.

The Local Council III Chairman, Magada Sub county, Mr Matiya Mufude, advised parents to ensure that their children go to school instead of making them to do odd jobs like grazing cattle.

The bodies were retrieved by fishermen who were sourced from Bugwere.

Uganda

