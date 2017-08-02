Uganda: Crane Bank Wrote Off Shs101b in Bad Loans, Says Report

Photo: The Monitor

Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

Kampala — Crane Bank wrote off more than 180 loans and advances amounting to more than Shs101b, a preliminary report of a forensic investigation prepared by the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers on behalf of Bank of Uganda shows.

The loans, according to the report, were written off separately in the period running between 2005 and 2016, with the largest write-off (40 loans) happening in 2013.

A loan is written off after it has been deemed unreasonably difficult to collect.

Therefore, it becomes nonperforming and is removed from the bank's loan book to reduce overall tax liability.

The report, however, suggests that some of the loans were irregularly written off, including those to Megabells Electronics, Infinity Investments, and Ssebagala & Sons Electro Centre.

The report says the three companies were repeatedly loaned money even when it was clear to the bank that they would not repay.

More than Shs21b was written off in the case of Megabells Electronics whereas Shs20b and Shs8b were written off for Infinity Investments and Ssebagala & Sons Electro Centre, respectively.

Beneficiaries

The three companies are part of the 11 that are listed as having benefited from the large write-offs which stood at Shs101b between 2005 and October 2016.

The 11 companies held 92 per cent (24 loans in number) of the written off loans which represented more than Shs92b of the bank's loan book of Shs101b between the period under review.

The inquiry into written off loans stems, according to the report, from suspicious transactions on some of the companies' accounts.

For instance, huge loans were advanced to Infinity Investments barely two months after the company had been incorporated.

The company's bank accounts had not seen much activity and no registered permanent office had been indicated as per the submitted registration documents.

Infinity, which was incorporated on July 19, 2010, was "not registered for tax hence did not pay tax until 2014 and had not filed any annual returns until 2014," the report indicates.

At a particular point, the report indicates, Ssebagala & Sons Electro Centre was loaned Shs3.5b in May 2011. The loan formed the larger part of the written off amount but was inconsistently and insufficiently serviced by standing orders and money that the company could obtain from Crane Bank as loans.

"On June 27, 2012, a loan of Shs 600m was taken and the funds were used to clear outstanding arrears on the Shs3.5b loan. After that, both loan accounts were never serviced until the write off in December 2013," the report indicates.

The report also accuses Mr Ruparelia of suspected irregular acquisition of property from distressed companies.

"The Ssebaggala property [not mentioned in the report] that ended up in Mr Ruparelia's possession seems to support unproven allegations among the public that Mr Ruparelia, by virtue of his position in Crane Bank, may have acquired property at below market rates from distressed borrowers," the report says.

The report, which Bank of Uganda relied on to liquidate Crane Bank and sell its assets to dfcu Bank, was signed off by Mr Francis Kamulegeya, the director of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Uganda.

It also touches on a number of issues that are said to have gone wrong within the bank, including insider trading, money laundering and off-book accounts.

We were unable to identify and reach the proprietors of the named companies by press time.

The written off loans

Customer Name Amount written off in Shs % of Total of loans

Megabells Electronics 21,791,341,777 21% (4)

Infinity Investments 20,266,566,713 20% (7)

Lake Vict Comm Tech & Bi-Tech 11,863,852,786 12% (1)

Joseph Charles Roy 8,331,189,757 8% (2)

Ssebagala &Sons Electro Cente 8,300,254,098 8% (3)

H.M.Nsamba And Sons 6,194,970,271 6% (1)

Intertrade Services 5,357,910,462 5% (1)

Elsa Boutique Limited 3,185,831,589 3% (1)

Uganda Fish Packers 2,699,693,520 3% (1)

Amr Food & Beverage Company 2,427,496,565 2% (2)

Swift Commodities 1,700,000,000 2% (1)

Total (Top 11) 92,119,107,537 91% (24)