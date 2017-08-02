Uganda: MP Kahonda Granted Bail

LUWEERO

Ruhinda County Member of Parliament Dononzio Kahonda has temporarily gained his freedom from prison after a successful bail application at the Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District.

Luweero State Prosecutor Ms Beatrice Alok had earlier objected to the bail application filed by Kahonda's lawyer Caleb Mwesigwa on grounds that it would give him room to interfere with police investigation but the trial Magistrate ruled that Kahonda commands respect from a Constituency where he represents his electorate in Parliament and has a natural right like any other Citizen to be granted bail after fulfilling the bail requirements.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Kahonda while at Ndejje University in the year 2006 knowingly and fraudulently uttered false documents to the Academic Registrar of Ndejje University purporting to have a Uganda Certificate of Education where as not.

Luweero Chief Magistrate Charles Sserubuga granted Kahonda a non cash bail of Shs500,000 while the three people who stood surety were each bonded Shs5,000,000 not cash.

Speaking to his supporters shortly after his release, Kahonda claimed that he cannot rule out justice minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire'd influence in all the charges brought against him which is intended to divert him from fulfilling the obligations of an elected MP for the people of Ruhinda.

"I do not want to fight individual wars because this is what the Justice Minister Gen Otafiire is trying to do. The people of Mitooma are focused on development. This is the reason why they decided to drop Otafiire in favour of Kahonda. It is surprising that we are yet to learn about the individual who is accusing me. It is good that my lawyer has applied to Court to have all the particulars of the case revealed to us when we return to Court in September," Kahonda said.

Kahonda will report back to Court on September 14 for case hearing.

This comes just days after Jinja High court also granted him bail.

Kahonda who defeated Gen Otafiire, in the 2016 Parliamentary elections, however, remained in prison over fresh charges that were preferred against him in the Luwero Court.