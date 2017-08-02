Uganda: Man Kills Wife, Hangs Self

Kasese — Police in Kasese are investigating an incident where a man allegedly killed his wife by strangulation and later hanged himself in the same house.

The CID officer for Kasese Municipality police Mr Peter Tindyebwa said the incident happened at around midnight on Tuesday in Kikonzo cell, Railway Ward in the municipality's Central Division.

"Two people were found dead today morning (Tuesday) as a result of domestic violence. The man first strangled his wife before he also committed suicide," Tindyebwa said.

The dead were identified as Francis Nitware and his wife Annet Nkunzimana, both from Kabuga village in Karusandara sub-county.They had been living in a rented house.

Police said the incident was a culmination of habitual fights between the couple. The couple had stayed together for close to ten years but had no child.

According to Melesi Kabugho, a neighbour, the man had been accusing his wife of having extramarital relations with other men in the town.

The Rwenzori Regional Police CommanderMr Richard Ecega told Daily Monitor the incidence of domestic violence-related killings in the district stands at 70 percent of the cases reported. Tindyebwa said domestic violence cases have reached 60 percent in the municipality.

By press time, the bodies of the deceased were still at Kasese Municipality Health Centre III pending post- mortem.