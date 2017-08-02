Kenya: CS Omamo Says Documents Linking Military to Rigging Plot Fake

Photo: Capital FM

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo addressing journalists at the defence headquarters in Nairobi.

Nairobi — The Ministry of Defence has dismissed as fake, documents presented to media by the National Super Alliance as a proof that the military will be used to rig the polls in favour of Jubilee.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo says after thorough investigation, it has emerged the documents which NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga claimed were genuine "are fake in all aspects."

Addressing journalists at the defence headquarters in Nairobi, the CS reiterated that the military will remain apolitical and professional while serving the country.

"The ministry has carried out investigations to establish the veracity, authenticity, and source of the documents recently submitted by NASA to the press. We can state categorically that these documents are fake," she asserted.

She asked politicians to keep off the military's activities in a bid to ensure the country's stability remains.

The CS also refuted claims by Kisumu Senator Prof Anyang Nyong'o indicating that the Kenya Defence Forces Spokesperson Colonel Joseph Owuoth was missing after he was quoted as having authenticated the NASA documents.

Omamo said the legislator's statement threatens the security of the State and caused unnecessary anxiety in the country.

She said such remarks by the legislator are meant to destabilize and causing division among the ranks of Kenya Defence Forces.

"In addition, they precipitate and apprehension across the country. We would urge politicians to leave the Military out of their political discourse, "she said during a press conference at the military headquarters.