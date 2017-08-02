Uganda Needs Fair, Standard Land Valuation Formulae, Not a New Bill

Photo: The Observer

Ministers Kahinda Otafiire and Betty Amongi before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee.

opinion

There is an imminent terror that is looming over Uganda's constitutionalism, especially pertaining to the human rights of protection from deprivation of property.

Article 26 enjoins all of us with a right to own property, and to not be compulsorily deprived of property, save for necessitated public use and subject to fair compensation. In effect, the proposed amendment seeks to put an additional limitation to Article 26.

And yet Article 43 (2c) provides a thorough guideline about limiting fundamental rights and freedoms, that such a limitation should be within the boundaries of what is acceptable and demonstrably justifiable in a free and democratic society... .

Surely, a free and democratic society cannot permit forceful seizure of land!

The minister of lands reported that many government projects are stalling because of contentions in value of property assessed by the chief government valuer as against the value desired by the owner, and that it is the reason for this amendment.

Many distinguished legal brains have categorically opined that it will be a blow to the human rights dispensation of this society, and ultimately a rumination of the much-dreaded regimes that this independent country has had to contend with in the past.

Yet, we have also severally witnessed public officers and institutions hiding under the law to orchestrate unjust conspiracies against certain individuals and institutions either on political or personal vendetta, a case in point being the regular unwarranted reference to the Public Order Management Act by police to defeat several fundamental rights of association and speech!

Actually, we even heard last year that government, through the Civil Aviation Authority, contemplated establishing an airport at the Mengo palace because obviously it's a big piece of land that can't be left to waste.

Now, how sure can royalists such as myself be that such a constitutional amendment would not threaten this much-loved heritage or even other traditional sites like the Kasubi tombs?

Additionally, the scope by which this proposed amendment envisages its operationalization is bound to cause protracted conflict across the country because it essentially vests powers right from the LC-III, through municipalities, districts, statutory authorities and enterprises up to the central government.

This amendment, notwithstanding the sincerity of the lands minister, will tragically vest wide discretionary powers to unnecessarily many government leaders. This is very dangerous!

We have also been abreast with the way in which the government has had pleasure in giving away several pieces of land it previously owned to investors, some of them even being suspect! An amendment to Article 26, as proposed, would give government and individuals running it familiar powers to deal with land belonging to private individuals perhaps in a similar way!

The suggestion by the minister that majority of the projects are delayed by landowners who have rejected government valuation of their land and properties leaves us wondering whether the very many landowners who have humbly accepted the government valuation of their land in preparation for government projects have all received their money.

Stories of people whose land was taken and never compensated for oil-related development activities in the Albertine graben are rife.

As proposed, in its bid to facilitate faster acquisition of land for projects, the proposed amendment overlooks the fact that many project-affected persons (PAPs) often have these lands as habitats, whereby if one is to be compensated, adequate time is required to look for another land, build a house and establish a smooth livelihood.

This also includes considerable time to establish a garden if this person is a subsistence farmer, a period which can be about six months.

Juxtaposed with the provisions of the bill, this time is just enough or even in excess of how much time a good-willing government would take in smoothly carrying out valuations and negotiations for adequate compensation of the PAPs, without necessarily bringing such a constitutionally hostile amendment.

The minister and her team should, instead, streamline the operations of the office of the Chief Government Valuer to establish fair and standard valuation formulae, perhaps in consultation with selected private land valuers, and then these formulae be gazetted for all to appreciate and always support these much-desired projects.

The author is a concerned citizen.