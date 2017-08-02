2 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bukomansimbi District Boss Hospitalised After Motor Accident

By Christopher Kisekka

Bukomansimbi — The Bukomansimbi District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Kateregga has been admitted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital after he sustained injuries in a motor accident accident.

Mr Kateregga, who is also the Justice Forum party secretary general, was traveling in the district official vehicle from Masaka to the district headquarters when the accident happened.

It happened at Kawoko in Butenga Sub County along Villa Maria-Bukomansibi road which is currently under construction.

According to the Bukomansimbi District Police commander, Mr Yoweb Wabwire the car skidded off the slippery road and rammed into a trench.

"The chairperson's car skidded off the road and since it had rained, the driver failed to control it on the slippery road which is under construction," Mr Wabwire said adding that "but due to God's mercy, they never sustained any serious injuries."

Mr Wabwire further noted that motorists who use this road are fond of speeding since the road has been leveled forgetting that the murrum is slippery due to little friction.

He further said that last week, they have registered two other accidents, both of which were caused by speeding. He appealed road users to be more cautious.

According to Mr Alex Kiberu, a resident of Kawoko, many accidents are expected because most motorists drive recklessly.

"Although the road contractor put warning signs all over the road, drivers have failed to adhere to them and if this continues, more accidents are bound to happen," Mr Kiberu said.

