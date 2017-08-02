Kampala — The family of slain Jackson Rukutwa has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct fresh investigations into the deceased's murder.

The family alleges that the earlier investigations were mishandled by the investigating officers.

Rukutwa was killed at around 9am in his garden in Kigarama Cell, Ntambazi Parish in Kazo Sub-county of Kiruhura District on November 10, 2016, six months after he won a court case of trespass on his land.

Rukutwa defeated nine people who had forcibly constructed a road leading to their homes through his land.

On July 25, Rukutwa's family wrote to the DPP Mike Chibita and IGP Gen Kale Kayihura, accusing the investigating officers and the State Attorney of frustrating the case to deny them justice.

"Our father was murdered at 9.20am and we have two principal eyewitnesses who were at the scene. They recorded statements with police but there is nothing conclusive. Even the suspects that had been arrested were released without being taken to court," a petition by Rukutwa's children to Gen Kayihura and Mr Chibita, reads in part.

According to the documents, the Kiruhura intelligence officer identified 24 suspects but police and the State Attorney zeroed on only five who also have since been released from custody.

One of Rukutwa's children, Ms Pamela Akanshemeza, claimed the released suspects have been threatening to kill them if they don't abandon the case.

For fear of being hurt, Ms Akanshemeza said, they have all fled their village and left their mother to look after the home.

"We ask the IGP and DPP to give us security and also intervene so that the case is investigated. We fear that we may be killed anytime. We call for amendment in the file due to the injustices exhibited," Ms Akanshemeza states.

Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said he had not been notified by the IGP's office about the case but promised to follow up the matter. Mbarara regional CID officer David Ibanda said he was not aware of the case but promised to take action against the investigating officers if they are found culpable for the mishap.

"There are many cases that I am following but that one has not been brought to my attention. Murder is not something to joke with. The perpetrators must account for their offences. If it is true that the district CID [Benson Oluke) is frustrating the case, he will also be held accountable," Mr Ibanda warned.

Mr Oluke could not be reached for a comment. However, his co-investigator who preferred not to be named, referred Daily Monitor to Kiruhura District police commander Benon Byaruhanga who also did not respond to our calls.

Ms Peace Bashabe, the accused State Attorney, also declined to comment on the accusations against her and referred Daily Monitor to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions spokesperson, Ms Jane Okuo Kajuga.

Ms Kajuga confirmed receipt of the complaint by Rukutwa's children and said the DPP would write to Kiruhura police to submit the case file for review.

"What we do in such a scenario, we write to the police for the file to be submitted to us. The complainants just need to keep in touch with the complaints desk," Ms Kajuga said.

Kazo County MP Gordon Bafaki recounted that Rukutwa was brutally murdered in an incident that left the entire village traumatised.

"I attended his burial but it was such a painful incident. I have not been involved because the police promised that they would hunt the killers. I am now going to follow it myself," Mr Bafaki said.

Winning land case

The land case which Rukutwa won had been filed in the Chief Magistrate's Court in the neighbouring Ibanda District. Court made a declaration that the defendants were trespassers on Rukutwa's land.

On April 5, 2016, the Ibanda District Chief Magistrate Winnie Nankya ruled: "From the evidence narrated I am convinced that the defendants have been trespassing on the plaintiff's land and continue to do so. They are still jointly and severally liable."

Injunction

A permanent injunction was issued against the nine defendants, their workers, employees, agents and servants restraining them from committing any further act of trespass onto Rukutwa's land.

Court ordered the defendants to pay Rukutwa Shs2, 370,000 in special and general damages plus costs of the suit.

However, Rukutwa was murdered before receiving the compensation.