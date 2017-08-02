Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Kampala minister Beti Kamya addresses councillors at her office in Kampala.

Kampala — The Minister for Kampala, Ms Beti Kamya, has said she will institute a commission of inquiry into the operations of Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA).

"Many people have complained about the fraud in KCCA, accusing some officials of not only taking bribes, but also being incompetent. Now that councillors have complained of the same, I am left with no option but to institute a commission of inquiry which will streamline the whole process since the law mandates me to do so," Ms Kamya said.

The minister accused the KCCA executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi, of running the institution in unprofessional manner, saying it is the reason why the authority has failed to meet its targets.

She also accused Ms Musisi of randomly hiring and retiring employees without the consent of the office of the Public Service which is responsible for all the employees in government institutions.

"When I returned from leave last month, I noticed that she [Musisi] had sacked some employees without the consent of the office of Public Service. I have compiled a report to Public Service to have all these irregularities probed," she said.

Ms Kamya made the revelation yesterday while meeting city councillors who demanded to know the update on their enhanced salary emoluments.

Her remarks follow complaints from councillors that there is no transparency in management of KCCA.

"Our legal department has lost many cases and this has left the institution financially incapacitated," Mr Kennedy Okello, the Nakawa Male councillor said.

However, Mr Peter Kaujju, the KCCA spokesperson, said: "As far as I know, we have always been transparent in all our operations as an institution and we are always ready to receive cases of corruption against our workers."

Yesterday's meeting was precipitated by Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Secretary to the treasury who wrote to Ms Musisi last week, rejecting her demand for Shs3.6b supplementary budget to cater for 30 per cent salary enhancement.

Ms Musisi's demand was hinged on the fact that KCCA couldn't manage to implement the minister's directive on salary enhancement.

This has since caused uproar among the councillors who allege that Ms Musisi is intentionally blocking their salary enhancement.