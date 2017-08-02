Uganda: How Jinja Officials Sold Govt Land to an Indian 'Investor'

Yesterday, Frederick Gume Ngobi, the state minister for Cooperatives, appeared before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led land commission to explain how, as then Jinja district LC-V chairperson, he participated in the sale of Block 103, Plot 2 in Jinja to Jadhvini Harehes, an Indian.

Gume admitted receiving Shs 5m but maintained he had no connection to the land purchase.

On Monday, Harehes, the managing director at Favourite Enterprises, a company that bought the controversial land, claims Ngobi and one David Pande, a former member of the Jinja district land board, worked closely.

ZAHRA ABIGABA & ALI TWAHA captured the proceedings during a cross-examination led by Ebert Byenkya, the lead counsel of the commission.

Byenkya: Can you state your name for the record?

Harehes: My name is Jadhvini Harehes.

Byenkya: How old are you?

Harehes: 31 years.

Byenkya: What do you do for living?

Harehes: My lord, I deal in electronics and furniture and also a dealer of Gapco Uganda in Jinja.

Byenkya: The commission is investigating the matter on Block 103, Plot 2 in Lutemba, Jinja. What do you know about it?

Harehes: I was looking for land for agricultural machinery for making cooking oil from India.

Byenkya: What happened next?

Harehes: A [land] broker came to my shop by names of Simon Kalulu and told me he has land opposite Kiira [River Nile]. I engaged him and then asked him to find me some land. Then they took me to Njeru first... I saw three different pieces of land.

Byenkya: Let's come to this land...

Harehes: Then they took me to a l[piece of] and at opposite Kakira. I said: "who is the owner?" Then he brought one man who I got to know as David Pande [former chairperson of Jinja district land board. Pande took me to the land. He told me: "from here to Lake Vitoria is all [his] land." But I told him I saw some people digging in the land. Then I asked who they were, then he said those are all his people. Then we came back to town. Then he asked for commission.

Byenkya: Who asked for a commission?

Harehes: That is Simon. Then there is another man called Sadiq Pande, who is also a broker. We agreed Shs 8m per acre and the first agreement was approximately 25 acres at Shs 200m. I have it here.

Byenkya: Why did you have two agreements?

Harehes: My lord, when we made this agreement we were sold approximately 25 acres and we had agreed with Shs 8m per acre amounting to Shs 200 million. But, the lease agreement had 7.58 hectares - adding up to 20 acres - and I told them that [they] selling 25 acres but the lease shows 20. So, we called the lawyers and reduced the agreement to 20 acres.

Byenkya: So, the second agreement was made after you realized that they sold you less land?

Harehes: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: Was the first agreement made by a lawyer?

Harehes: Yes, my lord, both agreements by the same lawyer.

Byenkya: At the time you were buying the land, did you seek advice on the land?

Harehes: My lord, I went with the lawyer to see the land and the lawyers tried to inquire. They then came back and told me that the land is clear and we can go ahead with sale agreements.

Byenkya: After you signed the agreement, what happened?

Harehes: My lord, after signing the agreement he [Pande] came with application forms which he filled himself and just showed me where to sign and stamp, which I did, my lord, and he took the application forms to the land office.

Byenkya: Did you know the land office they took the applications too?

Harehes: My lord, at that time I did not know any land office but eventually I got to know about one when I started paying ground rent.

Byenkya: How did you get your lease offer?

Harehes: My lord, Pande brought the photocopies of the lease offer and the land title was not given to me because he was still demanding money.

Byenkya: We have been hearing from witnesses about this land; [Frederick] Gume, was he personally known to you?

Harehes: Yes, my lord, they are my customers for office furniture and other things. Workers are the ones who told me that Gume is a big man and he is the LC-V chairman. After two to three months, I requested him to look for me land.

Byenkya: So, was he [Gume] involved in this land?

Harehes: For me it was Pande who came to me with the applications forms; so, I stamped and signed but Shs 7,460,000 premium paid was taken by Gume on July 20, 2004.

Byenkya: Where did he receive it from?

Harehes: My lord, I wrote a cheque and he took it... Before that, Pande had called and told me to write a cheque for Wairaka land and give it to Gume.

Byenkya: The land titles had come out and you were not ready with payments; how did you deal with the payments in order get the land title?

Harehes: My lord, the first agreement was for Shs 200m, Shs 50m for the processing of the land title. So, I paid Shs 155m.

Byenkya: When you paid the Shs 155m; how did you pay it and to whom?

Harehes: My lord, I paid all that to Pande by cheque; first was Shs 20m, then Shs 30m and the Shs 7,460,000 was also part of the money. And all this money is on my audit reports of fixed assets.

Byenkya: How much was Gume involved in this transaction?

Harehes: My lord, I was told by Pande to give Shs 4m to Gume and he woul sign afterwards.

Byenkya: You took long time to pay; did you have some doubts about the transaction?

Harehes: Yes, my lord... Kakira Sugar Works was also claiming that the land is theirs; so, I called Pande to verify the matter.

Byenkya: Any other claims by any person?

Harehes: Kakira Technical School also called me claiming for the same land; so, it was those two claiming for the same land.

Byenkya: How did you get the 49-year lease when the land is not developed and you have not built the factory in the five years you were given?

Harehes: My lord, in 2015, there is a guy who was working in the land office called Faisal in Jinja district land board. He told me that lease is going to expire; so, renew the lease. He asked if I had acquired Ugandan citizenship because the first time I showed interest on the land, I had Indian nationality.

Byenkya: Did you write a letter for extension?

Harehes: No, my lord, but the letter was written for me by Pande.

Byenkya: Do you know that it is a criminal offence to procure and process land title by false pretense?

Harehes: My lord, I did it out of ignorance.

Byenkya: Do you know that the Constitution prohibits non-Ugandans from acquiring customary land?

Harehes: My lord, I did not know.

Byenkya: Do you now understand that the land that was given by the Jinja district land board actually belongs to Uganda Land Commission?

Harehes: My lord, before that I did not know but now I'm fully aware.

Byenkya: Do you now understand that there is a superior owner of that land and that is the government of Uganda?

Harehes: My lord, I understood that when the land commission sat in Jinja but before that nobody complained.

Byenkya: Have you tried to get legal advice on this matter?

Harehes: No, my lord.

Commissioner Fred Ruhindi: Do you now agree that you do not have a valid land title?

Harehes: My lord, with all the evidence before the commission, I now agree.

Ruhindi: The people you have been dealing with are thugs; so, we advise you go to police and open up case [against them], including Gume. He can be charged for getting money on false pretense.