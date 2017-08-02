Kenya: Leave Fred Matiang'i Alone, Protesting Kisii Youth Tell Nasa

Youths aligned to the Jubilee Party Tuesday staged peaceful protests in parts of Kisii Town in defence of acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i shortly after Nasa leaders left Gusii Stadium.

During the Nasa rally, opposition leaders led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga warned Dr Matiang'i against perpetrating rigging of the August 8 poll.

They said it was sad that innocent public servants were being killed under his watch.

However, the protesters, led by Jubilee Party county secretary general Isaac Motari, they castigated the opposition leaders for associating Dr Matiang'i with rigging claims ahead of the August 8 elections.

LEAVE HIM ALONE

Mr Motari said Dr Matiang'i had been in the forefront in improving education standards in the country and that he should be left to carry on with his mandate without interference.

"We will not allow them to accuse our leader. We all know that (Dr) Matiang'i has done a good job," he said.

They said the acting Interior minister is not a member of IEBC and would in no way rig the polls.

He further claimed that Nasa leaders had sensed defeat and in desperation turned to false accusations.

Mr Lucky Mokari, one of the protestors, called for peace and cautioned leaders against incitement.

"I plead with my fellow youths not to be used by politicians to cause chaos," he said.