South Africa: Maimane to Hand-Deliver Petition Signed By 1 Million to Ramaphosa

Photo: Facebook

President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to hand-deliver a petition signed by an estimated one million South Africans to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's office in Cape Town on Wednesday.

This is in anticipation of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma next Tuesday, Maimane said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Deputy President has been vocal in his condemnation of state capture, looting and grand corruption within the ANC and in government."

"However, for this to not just be a handy tool in his campaign for ANC presidency, Mr Ramaphosa must give effect to the will of the people and vote Zuma out."

"He cannot talk about rooting out corruption while protecting and endorsing Jacob Zuma in the upcoming vote of no confidence. In so doing, he is showing that the ANC cannot be rescued from itself, it puts individual ambition and enrichment ahead of the needs of ordinary South Africans."

Maimane brought the vote of no confidence against Zuma in March following a midnight Cabinet reshuffle by Zuma which saw Pravin Gordhan axed as finance minister.

An estimated 15 000 people are expected to protest in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

News24