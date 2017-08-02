Tanzania: Professionals Blamed for Tanzania Woes

Dar es Salaam — Former Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Mr Ludovick Utouh says the fourth-phase government's Achilles heel was failure to act on recommendations from oversight institutions.

Mr Utouh, however, lavished praise on the government, which was under President Jakaya Kikwete, for playing a significant role in strengthening democracy in Tanzania.

Speaking during the launch of the 2015/16 Tanzania Governance Review (TGR) by Policy Forum dubbed; From Kikwete to Magufuli: Break with the past or more of the same?, Mr Utouh railed against professionals, saying they offered little contribution in the country's development.

The outspoken former CAG levelled blame on some unscrupulous professionals for facilitating fraud and corruption.

He said during Kikwete's presidency, law enforcement agencies, including the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and office of the Director of Pubic Prosecution (DPP), did not cooperate enough in the fight against corruption.

The 2015-16 TGR says former President Kikwete's administration had a mixed performance with the parliament enjoying a brief period of relative empowerment, a vibrant opposition and credible Parliamentary Committee systems, which led to flourishing Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and private media.

However, the Tegeta escrow scandal in 2014, which saw Sh306 billion siphoned from the Central Bank (BoT) is regarded as the turning point because conservatives within CCM were against Mr Kikwete's approval of the Open Government Initiative (OGI), tolerance to private media and CSOs activism.

"As a result, Parliamentary Committees were emasculated and the CAG budget was slashed by 50 per cent, the move that seriously affected the parliamentary committees using the CAG's reports in supervising public projects and taking the government accountable," reads part of the report.

According to the report, it was the beginning of the constitutional review, which came up with legislations that restrict access to information and freedom of speech.

While the 2015-16 TGR report portrays the Kikwete's administration as weak in tackling tax evasion and corruption, it praises President John Magufuli's no-nonsense approach to corruption.

Even so, the report shows that President Magufuli's leadership has taken away the freedom of the Parliamentary Committees by substituting opposition legislators with those from the ruling party to lead the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Local Government Accounts Committees (LGAC).

According to the report, the supervision of public funds allocated for development projects has been placed under control of the ruling party with outspoken MPs assigned committees like the Social Development and Services Committee.

Under the fifth-phase government, freedom of speech and right to assembly have been largely restricted following implementation of the Cybercrime Act and the Media Services Act.

The report points out that active politics by political parties has also been restricted until 2020, with the exception of elected representatives who are only allowed to hold political rallies within their constituencies.

In recent days, the right to practice politics has been restricted by the Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (RCs) who have been arresting and detaining opposition politicians arbitrarily, using the Regional Administration Act 1997, which gives them powers to order arrests.

Kawe MP Halima Mdee and Ubungo mayor Boniface Jacob are among the victims of the RCs and DCs orders.

Speaking during last week's debate, Mr Utouh, who served in the Kikwete's administration for eight years as the CAG, said in spite of the weaknesses of the fourth phase government, there were achievements recorded.

"For the benefit of future assessments, the country's history should be remembered. It's the fourth phase government that formulated oversight institutions like the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) and enacted a law on the CAG's office," he said.

"However, only 30 per cent recommendations from the CAG's office were implemented by the government for entire eight years of my service."

He said the CAG was required by law to report all signs of embezzlement, fraud and corruption involving the public funds to law enforcers like the PCCB, the DPP's office and office of the DCI, however, no action was taken whenever he consulted the agencies, something he believes weakened the anti-corruption crusade.

Mr Utouh believes that during the Kikwete reign some professionals played a big role in facilitating embezzlement and fraud incidents.

"They provided contractual consultancy and facilitation that saw the money is siphoned from the BoT. Some may think corruption has no victims, but the victims are all citizens, thus it isn't the role of the CAG and government officers alone to intensify the anti-corruption war," he said.

Presenting the document, the Tanzania Development Research Group independent consultant based in Arusha, Mr Brian Cooksey said though Tanzania has reduced financial aid dependency from 42 per cent to 15 per cent of the budget, financial aid commitments to the country have recently fallen in recent years with the exception of the World Bank and China.

"However, the Tanzanian government is increasingly intolerant of donor attempts to make corruption control and good governance among conditions for disbursement of aid," he said.

Twaweza executive director Aidan Eyakuze said it was too early to celebrate achievements realised by the fifth phase government, citing a French saying translated as "the more things change, the more they stay the same" emphasising that performance of the local governments in implementing projects should proactively be monitored.

But, Policy Forum coordinator, Mr Semkae Kilonzo called for strengthened institutional frameworks in order to realise sustainable accountability and good governance.

Hodari Tanzania executive director, Ms Imelda Urio pointed out one of the institutions to be strengthened as the Parliament due to its role of debating the CAG report on behalf of the Tanzanians.