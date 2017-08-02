Tanzania: Technology - Maxmalipo Transforms to Cope With New Changes

Dar es Salaam — Electronic solutions service provider, Maxmalipo, has insisted that it supports the government resolve on ensuring tax compliance by the citizens and private, public institutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, firm's executive director Ahmed Lissasi, said, his company is currently undergoing major transformations to ensure it is ready for the changes taking place in the country.

The firm, which has been contracted by several organisations, including the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco) and the Police Force, as their payment solutions provider has recently expanded into neighbouring countries, employing thousands of Tanzanians. Mr Lissasi noted that the firm was in the final stages of floating shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and that it was taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that its services remain exemplary.