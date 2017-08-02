Tanzania: Itigi Grapples With Public Servants Shortage

The Itigi District Council in Singida Region is grappling with a shortage of 1,306 public servants of different professions, which is equivalent to 64 per cent of the actual demand for 2,031 staff.

Currently, the council, which was established a few years ago after the subdivision of Manyoni District Council, has only 762 staff.

This has been explained in a report of the Itigi District Council, detailing about arguments and recommendations by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The report was read recently before the Singida Regional Commissioner, Dr Rehema Nchimbi (pictured), who was the chief guest in a special meeting of Itigi's civics council, which was held at the Songambele Conference Hall.

Following the shortage of staff, the CAG advised the district council management to remind their Public Service counterparts of speeding up the process of filling vacant positions.

The Itigi District Council leadership under its executive director, Mr Pius Luhende, has promised to take note of the CAG'S advice.

To start with, they said they had already presented the number of civil servants required to the Public Service Permanent Secretary.

The report has also revealed that 17 out of 20 officials are leading departments or units as acting heads.