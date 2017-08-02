Tanzania: Govt Institutions to Switch to Gas, Says Makamba

Photo: The Citizen

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment Affairs) January Makamba

Some public institutions will switch to using gas as part of government's resolve to end charcoal and firewood use for cooking.

Targeted institutions include military camps, hospitals, schools and institutions for higher learning.

All this is according to the directives by the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba.

The minister made the statement yesterday when addressing a press conference saying the move would reduce environmental degradation caused by tree felling for charcoal burning and firewood.

He said the decision was made after it was realised that the government was the major consumer of forest products hence leading to the multiple effects including drought and soil erosion.

"We should lead by example. Most public institutions rely on forest products as sources of fuel, especially for cooking purposes. They must now switch to using gas to reduce the negative effects on the environment. My office has negotiated with service providers who have accepted to install LPG gas storage equipment and accessories at zero price," he said adding that this will also cut the cost of food.

According to him the installment will be accomplished within one year and that all institutions were aware of the directives.

The instructions have been made in accordance to Section 13 of the Environment Management Act, 2004, which clearly indicates the role of the minister in monitoring environmental affairs.

He went on to explain that, his office is preparing a roadmap that would come up with permanent solutions on ending the use of charcoal in both public and private institutions. The strategy would also explain about economic and employment opportunities that can be created from the use of gas.

This move comes at a time the government had pledged its commitment to the Paris accord, whereby Tanzania must also play it part in minimizing the impacts of global warming.

For his part, deputy permanent secretary in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Ngosi Mwihava, said on average about a million acres of forest cover are destroyed annually, and insisted on the needful to embark countrywide campaign on environmental protection.

"Dar es Salaam alone consumes over 500,000 tonnes of charcoal every year, so it's urgent to change people's mind for the sustainability of our environments," he said.