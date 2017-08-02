In a bid to promote strength and impact of civil society organizations in Malawi, Segal Family Foundation (SFF) has awarded a grant of $5000 to a Lilongwe based non-governmental organization.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of special projects for Segal Family Foundation Dedo Baranshamaje said SFF believes there was an opportunity to draw on the efforts of local organizations, INGOs and funders to build a robust response to Malawi's most difficult challenges hence the creation of Social Impact Incubator (SII-Malawi).

"Social Impact Incubator (SII) originated in the desire to build stronger and stable civil society ecosystems around Africa. This program is designed to serve as a common space for local organizations, INGOs, and donors to connect, collaborate, and dialogue. In contexts where civil societies have been further weakened by a top-down funding paradigm that disenfranchises local vision, SII-Malawi was created to disrupt the status quo and re-empower local vision, truly change-makers.

"As part of the SII 2017 Program, the champions were given a challenge to prepare an innovative project plan for the Planning for Impact Module in which the organization with the best plan awarded a grant of $5000 from Segal Family Foundation," Baranshamaje said.

During the ceremony, three organizations namely Wandikweza, GGEM Farming Founder and Green Livelihoods pitched plans to fellow champions, alumni from the previous cohort and the wider audience. The audience included various heads of INGOs, private sector and government.

In his remarks, GGEM Farming Founder Kondwani Chijota whose NGO won the grant said the money would go a long way.

"On behalf of other NGOs, let me thank SFF for this platform. We have learnt a lot and we have also created partnerships," Chijota said in his brief remarks.

Last year, 21 Malawian Non Governmental Organizations were chosen by SFF to undergo a seven month social impact incubator training to increase capacity and traction to deliver the full impact of their missions in the country.

At the end of the program, SFF offers grant funding to a select number of Champions, make introductions to other donors and investors. Along with funding, we continue coaching, mentoring, and networking with our new partners. All Champions can join the Champion-driven Alumni Network to be launched after graduation by the Segal Family Foundation.

Founded by Barry Segal, the Segal Family Foundation (SFF) is a USA based private organization supporting 180 organizations in 20 African countries.