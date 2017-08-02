Kenya: Quartet Out to Maintain Steeplechase Dominance

Kenyan steeplechasers led by World champion Ezekiel Kemboi and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto have vowed to uphold the country's tradition at the World Championships starting Friday in London.

While Kemboi wants to seal his chequered career with a fifth consecutive victory, this being his last World event, Kipruto is out to make amends after playing second fiddle to Kemboi in the last two events.

He could have previously won the world and Olympic titles in Osaka and Beijing respectively, but experienced Brimin Kipruto wants to end the drought what with Jairus Birech, who reigned in Diamond League Series in 2015 gunning for his maiden major championships medal.

It's only Birech who is yet to win an Olympic gold medal, while both Kemboi and Brimin have world titles.

Kipruto, who has slowly recovered from an ankle injury sustained during the Kenyan trials, is quite clear that American Jager has waded into Kenya's traditional event at the Diamond League.

"Let the Diamond League be their I won't allow it at a Championship race I am taking part in," said Kipruot.

"I have recovered from the ankle injury and I am ready London. I have really enjoyed training with my teammates who know our mission."

He said the competition in the team is healthy because it produces' quality than enmity." That is why we have been able to dominate at the World's and Olympics," said Kipruto, who was gunning for sub 8 minutes in Rabat and Monaco before the ankle injury happened.

"For me it's important to become a world champion after failing in two occasions," he said, adding that inexperience cost him in 2013 (Moscow), while poor tactics was him main handicap in 2015 (Beijing).

"The lessons learnt were vital and that is why I won at Rio Olympics," said Conseslus.

He reckons the the final will be a tough and highly tactical race where the athlete with a strong mental framework will prevail.

"Just can't wait to see how things unveil in London," he said.

"I promised to sign off with a podium place in London after my bronze medal was taken away at Rio Olympics," said Kemboi, who is ready to lead from the front as Team Kenya captain." The competition will be between ourselves...our rivals pose no major threat."

"It's long since I won a medal for Kenya and London will be that breakthrough," said Brimin, who won the 2007 Osaka World Championships and 2008 Beijing Olympics, before settling for bronze at the 2015 Beijing World Championships.

Birech was hot favourite going into 2015 Beijing, having won the 2015 Diamond Series but his dream for the title proved a cropper.

"We shall read from different scripts in London God willing. I am determined to win a medal," said Birech, the 2014 Africa champion.